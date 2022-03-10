Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) were down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 5,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

