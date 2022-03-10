Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.71

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.71 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 103,447 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of £69.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.73.

Get Directa Plus alerts:

Directa Plus Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.