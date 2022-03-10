disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $345,050.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.76 or 0.06617094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,263.35 or 1.00089672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042165 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,024,176 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

