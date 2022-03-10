Discovery, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,004. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

