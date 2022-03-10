Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 4,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diversey by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 845,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversey by 3,355.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 711,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diversey by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 156,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
