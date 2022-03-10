Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

