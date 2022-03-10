Diversified Trust Co Has $416,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 100.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of USNA opened at $86.09 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

