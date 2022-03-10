Diversified Trust Co Has $431,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

