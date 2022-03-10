Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.