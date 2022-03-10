Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,905 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $785.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.