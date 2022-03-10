DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLocal (DLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.