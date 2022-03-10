DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,029 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

