DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.