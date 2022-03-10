DNB Asset Management AS Has $355,000 Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

