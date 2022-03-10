DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,958 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after buying an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

