DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STRC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

