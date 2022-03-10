Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $413.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $484.19.

DPZ stock opened at $397.19 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $352.46 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

