Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
DORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $98.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
