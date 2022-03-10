DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

DV opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

