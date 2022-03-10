Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sells $139,618.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
