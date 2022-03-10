Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sells $139,618.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.