DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Acquires $872,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

