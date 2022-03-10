DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,009,602 shares of company stock worth $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

