Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
