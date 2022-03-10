Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

