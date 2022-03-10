Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 10200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLMY. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

