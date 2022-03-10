DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.50 ($48.37).

ETR DWS opened at €31.86 ($34.63) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €29.44 ($32.00) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($45.52). The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

