DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.92 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $579.78 million, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

