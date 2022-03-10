Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DYNT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

