Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 284,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

DX opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $588.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.