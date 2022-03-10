eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of flat-+3%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 18,925,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,011. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

