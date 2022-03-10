eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

eBay stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,925,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,011. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

