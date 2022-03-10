Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

ECL traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,571,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ecolab by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

