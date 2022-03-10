Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $165.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

