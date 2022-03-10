Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.