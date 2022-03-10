Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

