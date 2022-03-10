Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMED stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About Electromedical Technologies (Get Rating)

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

