Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Humana makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.30. The company had a trading volume of 828,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

