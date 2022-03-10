Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AZO stock traded down $16.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,867.90. 122,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,359. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,246.56 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,956.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,839.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

