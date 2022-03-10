Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.16. 9,112,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,447. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

