Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. 58,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.45 and a beta of 1.59. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.