Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 1,725,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.3 days.

EMRAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. Emera has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

