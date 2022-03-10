Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

