Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

