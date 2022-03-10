Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

