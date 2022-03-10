Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.
NYSE:ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
