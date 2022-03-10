Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ENI has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

ENI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 914,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

