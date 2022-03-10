Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.51 Million

Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will post $375.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.01 million. Enova International posted sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 5,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,474. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. Enova International has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

