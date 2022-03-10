EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

