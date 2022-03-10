EnQuest PLC Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnQuest in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays cut shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

