Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.90 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

