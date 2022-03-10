Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 113,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

